Invictus Gaming moves into second place in LPL standings

Invictus Gaming swept Suning 2-0 to move into second place in China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings on Saturday. IG stands at 7-1, with their only loss earlier this week to eStar, the top team through Week 4.

In other action Saturday, LGD Gaming took a 2-0 win against Victory Five, the only winless team, and Bilibili Gaming topped Team WE 2-1. Week 4 concludes on Sunday with three matches:

--eStar vs. Dominus Esports --Oh My God vs. Top Esports

--Royal Never Give Up vs. EDward Gaming The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Saturday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. eStar, 8-1, 73 percent

2. Invictus Gaming, 7-1, 74 percent 3. FunPlus Phoenix, 7-2, 70 percent

4. Oh My God, 5-3, 60 percent 5. Top Esports, 5-3, 56 percent

6. JD Gaming, 5-4, 57 percent 7. Team WE, 5-4, 52 percent

8. EDward Gaming, 4-3, 56 percent 9. Royal Never Give Up, 4-3, 56 percent

10. LNG Esports, 4-4, 50 percent 11. Suning, 4-5, 45 percent

12. Vici Gaming, 3-6, 43 percent 13. Bilibili Gaming, 3-6, 40 percent

14. Rogue Warriors, 3-6, 38 percent 15. LGD Gaming, 2-6, 37 percent

16. Dominus Esports, 2-6, 29 percent 17. Victory Five, 0-8, 6 percent

