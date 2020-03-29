N.Korea fires unidentified projectile - Yonhap

N.Korea fires unidentified projectile - YonhapReuters | Seoul | Updated: 29-03-2020 03:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 03:08 IST
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the ocean off its east coast, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
North Korea has launched multiple short-range missiles as part of military drills earlier this month.
