Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korea slams Pompeo and says will 'walk our way'

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:31 IST
North Korea slams Pompeo and says will 'walk our way'

North Korea on Monday warned it could cut off dialogue with the United States and slammed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for urging the international community to maintain sanctions on its regime. Pompeo last week told nations to "stay committed to applying diplomatic and economic pressure" over the North's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes while calling on the nuclear-armed state to return to talks.

A string of weapons drills by Pyongyang has come during a prolonged hiatus in disarmament talks with the United States and despite recent overtures from Washington offering help to contain the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, an unnamed official in charge of negotiations with the US called Pompeo's remarks "ludicrous".

"Listening to Pompeo's ludicrous language made us give up on any hopes for dialogue," the official said, adding: "We will walk our way." The American diplomat had "unleashed insult at a country with which his president was willing to forge a good relationship", the official continued, referring to Donald Trump's letter sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressing an intent to cooperate in anti-epidemic efforts. "It is puzzling who the real commander in chief is in the US," the official said.

The criticism came after the North said it had successfully tested "super-large multiple rocket launchers" on Sunday. Analysts say the North continues to refine its weapons capabilities more than a year after a summit between Kim and Trump broke down in Vietnam.

Negotiations have since been deadlocked over sanctions relief and what the North would be willing to give up in return. North Korea is under multiple sets of sanctions from the United Nations, United States and others over its banned weapons programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Yuva Unstoppable's Amitabh Shah Mobilises Leaders Like Nadir Godrej And VVS Laxman For 'Janta Mentorship'

Eds Disclaimer The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire....

Oil firms to give Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for delivery boys, others working in LPG supply chain

State-owned Indian Oil Corp IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh in case of coronavirus-related death of any LPG delivery boy or other personnel involved in ...

Fiat Chrysler looks to resume some Italian production next week - union

Fiat Chrysler FCA is looking to resume some vehicle production from next week at three plants in Italy if it gets the green light from the government, a union representative said on Monday. Earlier this month, Italy banned travel within the...

EU clears French 1.2 bln euro scheme for small firms hit by pandemic

The European Commission authorised on Monday Frances scheme to support small companies and self-employed people affected by the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Under the scheme, Paris has pledged a total of 1.2 billion eu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020