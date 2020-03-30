Coronavirus: US military hospital ship arrives in New York

A military hospital ship arrived in New York on Monday as America's coronavirus epicentre prepares to fight the peak of the pandemic that has killed over 2,500 people across the US

The navy's 1,000-bed USNS Comfort entered a Manhattan pier around 10:45 am (1545 GMT)

It will treat non-virus-related patients, helping to ease the burden of hospitals overwhelmed by the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

