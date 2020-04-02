Left Menu
Top Esports win fourth straight in LPL play

Updated: 02-04-2020 23:08 IST
Top Esports win fourth straight in LPL play
Top Esports moved into fourth place with a 2-1 victory over Suning on Thursday in China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL). The win pushed Top Esports to a 7-3 mark. It was their fourth straight win.

In other matches, LGD dropped Team WE 2-1, and Rogue Warriors swept Bilibili Gaming 2-0. Week 5 continues Friday with three matches, with both first-place eStar and second-place Invictus Gaming in action:

--EDward Gaming vs. Dominus Esports --Invictus Gaming vs. Victory Five

--Royal Never Give Up vs. eStar The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Thursday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. eStar, 9-2, 70 percent

2. Invictus Gaming, 8-1, 76 percent 3. FunPlus Phoenix, 8-2, 72 percent

4. Top Esports, 7-3, 61 percent 5. Royal Never Give Up, 6-3, 62 percent

6. JD Gaming, 6-4, 58 percent 7. EDward Gaming, 5-4, 54 percent

8. Team WE, 5-5, 50 percent 8. Oh My God, 5-5, 50 percent

10. Vici Gaming, 5-6, 48 percent 11. LNG Esports, 4-6, 44 percent

12. Rogue Warriors, 4-6, 43 percent 13. Suning, 4-7, 43 percent

14. LGD Gaming, 3-7, 40 percent 15. Bilibili Gaming, 3-7, 37 percent

16. Dominus Esports, 3-7, 33 percent 17. Victory Five, 0-10, 5 percent

