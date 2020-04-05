Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cloud9, Gen.G, FPX advance at Flashpoint

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2020 08:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 08:05 IST
Cloud9, Gen.G, FPX advance at Flashpoint

Cloud9, Gen.G and FunPlus Phoenix each won on Saturday to stay alive in the lower bracket of Phase 2 at the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Flashpoint 1 tournament. Each of the three teams advanced to their group grand finals on Sunday, the final day of Phase 2.

The 12-team, $1 million event began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California's stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online. Flashpoint 1 features two group phases, with teams amassing points in both in an attempt to qualify for the eight-team, double-elimination playoff bracket. The first two phases, which are also double elimination, have teams split into three groups of four, with all matches best-of-three.

Cloud9 and FPX each avenged last week's losses in order to advance on Saturday. Cloud9 fell 2-1 to Envy in their Group A opening match but turned the tables in the rematch. They opened with a 16-8 win on Train, dropped the second map 16-13 on Inferno and then closed out the victory 16-12 on Dust II.

Likewise, FPX lost their Group C first-round match 2-1 against c0ntact Gaming before flipping the score on Saturday. FPX took Dust II 16-7, was torched 16-3 on Inferno and then bounced back with a 16-11 win on Nuke. In Group B, Gen.G edged Dignitas with a tightly-contested sweep, taking Dust II 16-13 and storming back from a 10-5 deficit to win Inferno 16-11.

That victory set up a rematch between Gen.G and MIBR in Sunday's Group B final. The other finals will pit Cloud9 against HAVU Gaming (Group A) and FPX against MAD Lions (Group C). All six teams have already clinched spots in the playoffs, which are scheduled for April 9-19. The champion will claim $500,000, while the runner-up will receive $250,000.

Flashpoint 1 standings, including total points for Phase 1 plus minimum point total for Phase 2: T1. MIBR, 125 points

T1. MAD Lions, 125 points T1. Cloud9, 125 points

4. HAVU Gaming, 100 points 5. Gen.G Esports, 80 points

6. FunPlus Phoenix, 65 points T7. Chaos Esports Club, 65 points

T7. Orgless, 65 points T9. c0ntact Gaming, 60 points

T9. Dignitas, 60 points T11. Team Envy, 45 points

12. Copenhagen Flames, 30 points --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Astros ace to donate pay to COVID-19 relief effort

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander said Saturday he plans to donate his pay to COVID-19 relief efforts during baseballs shutdown. In a post on Instagram, Verlander and his wife Kate Upton said they had decided to give his paychecks to ...

Cricket-Disappointed O'Keefe quits first class cricket after NSW snub

Australias Steve OKeefe, whose 12 wickets for 70 runs against India in a 2017 test remains the best figures by a visiting spinner, quit first class cricket on Sunday after New South Wales opted not to retain him. OKeefe was the leading wick...

Trump hopes virus-hit sport back 'sooner than later'

President Donald Trump said he believed US sports leagues hit by the coronavirus pandemic would resume sooner rather than later but declined to set a timetable for their return. On a conference call with the commissioners of the major profe...

Fiji rugby players arrested for breaching virus isolation

Two Fiji rugby players have been arrested for ignoring the Pacific nations coronavirus self-isolation rules, with local authorities saying their irresponsible behaviour would be reported to rugbys world governing body. The two men have not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020