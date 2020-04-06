Indian envoy to Tehran visits Indian pilgrims stranded in Qom

Left Menu
Indian ambassador to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra on Sunday visited Qom and interacted with Indian pilgrims housed in a quarantine facility here due to the coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 06-04-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 04:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian ambassador to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra on Sunday visited Qom and interacted with Indian pilgrims housed in a quarantine facility here due to the coronavirus outbreak. During the day-long visit to the facility, he assured the pilgrims that the Indian Embassy in Tehran is doing everything for the early and safe return of the pilgrims to India.

"Dharmendra also called on Governor of Qom, Bahram Sarmast and thanked him for continued cooperation and safety for Indian pilgrims and confirmed coronavirus patients among the pilgrims," the Indian mission in Tehran said in a statement. Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday announced that "low-risk" economic activities would resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.

Globally, the death toll surpassed 69,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and the number of infections rose above 1.2 million. (ANI)

