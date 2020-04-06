Spain says coronavirus deaths down for 4th day at 637

Spain saw a fourth consecutive daily drop in the number of coronavirus-related deaths with 637 fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, official figures showed on Monday

The health ministry said the number, the lowest in 13 days, brought the total number of deaths to 13,055, second only to Italy

The number of new infections also slowed, rising 3.3 percent to 135,032, down from a rise of 4.8 percent the day before.

