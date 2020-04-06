Coronavirus: Nepal extends lockdown till April 15

The Nepal government on Monday extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown by another eight days till April 15 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. Nepal has so far recorded nine COVID-19 cases, out of which one person has recovered. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a Cabinet meeting as the country entered into the second phase of the coronavirus outbreak with the first case of locally transmitted person confirmed on Friday in Western Nepal.

This is the second time that the government has extended the lockdown. The government had initially announced a week-long nationwide shutdown on March 24. On March 29, it was extended till April 7. The Cabinet meeting also made the decision to recommend President Bidya Devi Bhandari to end the Parliament session in the view of the coronavirus crisis. The sessions of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly slated for March 26 and April 5 respectively was postponed and scheduled for April 12.

