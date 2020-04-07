Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi imposes 24-hour virus curfew in five cities

PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 07-04-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 01:49 IST
Saudi imposes 24-hour virus curfew in five cities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia extended the duration of daily curfews in four governorates and five cities, including the capital, to 24 hours to combat coronavirus as confirmed deaths from the disease hit 38. The kingdom on Monday imposed round-the-clock lockdowns on the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran, and Hofuf, the interior ministry said on Twitter.

The same measures were also imposed on the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif, and Khobar, the ministry added. Authorities had already sealed off the holy cities of Mecca and Medina along with Riyadh and Jeddah, barring people from entering and exiting as well as prohibiting movement between all provinces.

Saudi Arabia, which has reported the highest number of infections in the Gulf, is scrambling to limit the spread of the disease at home. On Monday the health ministry said deaths from the respiratory illness had risen to 38, while confirmed current infections rose to 2,523 and 551 people had recovered from the illness.

Last month, Saudi Arabia suspended the year-round "umrah" pilgrimage over fears of the coronavirus pandemic spreading to Islam's holiest cities. Authorities are yet to announce whether they will proceed with this year's hajj, scheduled for the end of July. Authorities last week urged Muslims to temporarily defer preparations for the annual pilgrimage.

Last year, some 2.5 million faithful traveled to Saudi Arabia from across the world to take part in the hajj, which all Muslims must perform at least once in their lives if able. The Arab world's biggest economy has also closed down cinemas, malls, and restaurants and halted flights as it steps up efforts to contain the virus.

King Salman has warned of a "more difficult" fight ahead against the virus, as the kingdom faces the economic double blow of virus-led shutdowns and crashing oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Tiger with COVID-19 gets meds, TLC from New York's Bronx Zoo keepers

Nadia, the tiger who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New York, and six other big cats who developed a dry cough at the Bronx Zoo appeared to be on the mend on Monday after doses of medication and tenderness.A little TLC by the ...

Trump spoke with Biden about U.S. coronavirus response -sources

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday about the governments handling of the coronavirus crisis, according to two people familiar with the phone call. Biden, the front-runner for his par...

Sao Paulo expects 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

The epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Latin America, Brazils Sao Paulo state, has said it expects 111,000 deaths in the next six months, and extended its stay-at-home measures another two weeks. The forecast -- an official projection...

Will Sherlock Season 5 be renewed? What else we can expect from fifth season

Sherlock Season 5 is undoubtedly a highly-anticipated television series and fans have been passionately looking forward to BBC for the confirmation. As the network has not released any official details on the show yet, the avid fans and fol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020