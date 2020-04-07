British PM Boris Johnson shifted to Intensive Care, a day after being admitted to hospital

Left Menu
Boris Johnson was on Monday moved into Intensive Care after his COVID -19 symptoms worsened, according to a statement from his office, a day after the British Prime Minister was hospitalised for further tests.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 02:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 02:03 IST
British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Coronavirus, UK, Intensive care. Image Credit: ANI

Boris Johnson was on Monday moved into Intensive Care after his COVID -19 symptoms worsened, according to a statement from his office, a day after the British Prime Minister was hospitalised for further tests. "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," 10 Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson, 55, is in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital, in London where he was admitted on Sunday for further tests as a precautionary step after showing prolonged symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Johnson was tested positive on March 27 and his symptoms included high temperature and a cough. Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab will deputise for Prime Minister.

As soon as the news of Boris Johnson spread, wishes for his good health started pouring in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted for the well being of the British Prime Minister. Modi's tweet came before Johnson was taken to the intensive care ward.Modi tweeted, "Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump and a good friend of Johnson said during the Coronavirus taskforce briefing from the White House on Sunday that the "nation's wishes are with the prime minister Trump said: "Want to express our nation's well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he wages his own personal fight with the virus."

He added, "All Americans are praying for him. He's a friend of mine, he's a great gentleman and a great leader." Trump added, "I'm hopeful and sure that he's going to be fine." Johnson had been running the government remotely during his isolation.Meanwhile, several others who came in close contact with Johnson during this time have also tested positive or experienced symptoms that strongly suggest a coronavirus infection.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK is on the rise, with nearly 48,000 people now testing positive across the country. The Department of Health and Social Care also reported that at least 4,934 people who confirmed to have had the virus have died. (ANI)

