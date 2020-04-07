Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Harry and Meghan plan new Archewell charitable organisation

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 04:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 04:23 IST
Prince Harry and Meghan plan new Archewell charitable organisation

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who have recently moved to the Los Angeles area after stepping down from royal duties, said on Monday they were looking to set up a new charitable organisation called Archewell. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose baby son is named Archie, gave up their jobs as working royals at the end of last month, allowing them to forge new careers, earn their own money and spend most of their time in North America.

In their last message before stepping down, Harry and Meghan said they would focus on their family for the next few months while developing a new future non-profit organisation, having been forced to give up their previous SussexRoyal brand. Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Monday that last month they had filed extensive trademark requests in the United States.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the couple said in statement. "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ - the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name."

They said the name Archewell combined an ancient word for strength and action, with another that "evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon." "We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," they said.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, a former actress who starred in TV legal drama “Suits,” married in a glittering ceremony in May 2018 and Archie was born a year later. But relations with the media and with Harry’s elder brother Prince William became increasingly strained, and in January they announced plans to step back from their royal roles.

The move provoked a crisis, and in a subsequent deal thrashed out with the queen, her son and heir Prince Charles and William, they agreed the couple would have to give up their royal jobs altogether. Since the fallout, the couple have spent most of their time in Canada but recently moved to the Los Angeles area where Meghan was raised and where her mother still lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia extends coronavirus quarantine by two weeks

Colombia will extend a nationwide quarantine meant to stem the transmission of the coronavirus until April 27, President Ivan Duque said on Monday.The lockdown was originally set to last 19 days, ending just before midnight on April 13. The...

Soccer-Brazil's CBF to give lower divisions, women's clubs financial aid

The Brazilian Football Confederation CBF is to give 140 clubs from the lower divisions and womens leagues a lump sum aimed at helping them survive the crisis caused by the new coronavirus, the organisation said on Monday. The 19 million rea...

Virtus.pro, OG reach 2-0 in ESL One L.A.'s Europe division

Virtus.pro and OG each won again on Monday to remain undefeated and sit atop Group A as the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of ESL One Los Angeles Online continued round-robin play. Virtus.pro beat Gambit Esports 2-1 in the...

Wisconsin's Supreme Court orders primary to proceed as planned on Tuesday

The Wisconsin Supreme Court put the states chaotic presidential primary back on track, ruling on Monday that Democratic Governor Tony Evers cannot postpone in-person voting to June despite the coronavirus crisis. Evers had moved earlier in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020