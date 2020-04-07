Left Menu
Development News Edition

eStar fall again in LPL competition

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:24 IST
eStar fall again in LPL competition

eStar lost a third straight match to fall to 9-4 and into third place in the standings of China's League of Legends Pro League. JD Gaming (8-4) swept eStar 2-0 on Tuesday to move into sole possession of fifth place.

In other action, FunPlus Phoenix (9-2) moved into second place with their win over LNG Esports. Bilibili Gaming (4-8) beat Dominus Esports (3-9) in a contest between two teams near the bottom of the standings. Invictus Gaming (10-1) remain atop the standings.

Week 6 continues Wednesday with three matches: --Rogue Warriors vs. Vici Gaming

--Suning vs. Oh My God --Team WE vs. Top Esports

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Tuesday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. Invictus Gaming, 10-1, 77 percent

2. FunPlus Phoenix, 9-2, 74 percent 3. eStar, 9-4, 61 percent

4. Top Esports, 8-3, 62 percent 5. JD Gaming, 8-4, 64 percent

6. Royal Never Give Up, 7-4, 62 percent 7. EDward Gaming, 7-4, 59 percent

8. Oh My God, 6-5, 52 percent 9. Team WE, 5-5, 50 percent

10. Vici Gaming, 5-7, 47 percent 11. Suning, 5-7, 47 percent

12. Rogue Warriors, 4-7, 42 percent 13. Bilibili Gaming, 4-8, 39 percent

14. LNG Esports, 4-8, 39 percent 15. LGD Gaming, 3-7, 40 percent

16. Dominus Esports, 3-9, 31 percent 17. Victory Five, 0-12, 4 percent

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Hopes of progress against virus lift stocks; dollar falls

World stock markets posted sharp gains on Tuesday as signs of progress in curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus in both Europe and the United States fueled investors appetite for risk. Oil prices made a sharp turnaround as hopes of a ...

United Airlines drastically cuts California flights to match demand

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it was temporarily, but significantly, reducing daily flying in and out of Los Angeles and San Francisco airports to better match demand that has dropped due to the new coronavirus.Starting on Ap...

Over 90 US nationals evacuated in special flight from Hyderabad

The GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport on Tuesday handled a special passenger charter flight of the national carrier - Air India to evacuate over 90 US nationals from Hyderabad city. As per the flight itinerary, the special flight - AI...

Broad coalition forming in US to pressure China to close wet markets

A coalition consisting of Senators, activists and Humane Society of the United States is being formed to exert pressure on China to close the infamous wet markets of wild food markets for bat, cat and dog mean blamed for the outbreak of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020