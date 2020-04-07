eStar fall again in LPL competition

eStar lost a third straight match to fall to 9-4 and into third place in the standings of China's League of Legends Pro League. JD Gaming (8-4) swept eStar 2-0 on Tuesday to move into sole possession of fifth place.

In other action, FunPlus Phoenix (9-2) moved into second place with their win over LNG Esports. Bilibili Gaming (4-8) beat Dominus Esports (3-9) in a contest between two teams near the bottom of the standings. Invictus Gaming (10-1) remain atop the standings.

Week 6 continues Wednesday with three matches: --Rogue Warriors vs. Vici Gaming

--Suning vs. Oh My God --Team WE vs. Top Esports

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Tuesday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. Invictus Gaming, 10-1, 77 percent

2. FunPlus Phoenix, 9-2, 74 percent 3. eStar, 9-4, 61 percent

4. Top Esports, 8-3, 62 percent 5. JD Gaming, 8-4, 64 percent

6. Royal Never Give Up, 7-4, 62 percent 7. EDward Gaming, 7-4, 59 percent

8. Oh My God, 6-5, 52 percent 9. Team WE, 5-5, 50 percent

10. Vici Gaming, 5-7, 47 percent 11. Suning, 5-7, 47 percent

12. Rogue Warriors, 4-7, 42 percent 13. Bilibili Gaming, 4-8, 39 percent

14. LNG Esports, 4-8, 39 percent 15. LGD Gaming, 3-7, 40 percent

16. Dominus Esports, 3-9, 31 percent 17. Victory Five, 0-12, 4 percent

--Field Level Media

