Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most people on Antarctica cruise ship have the coronavirus

PTI | Montevideo | Updated: 08-04-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 08:07 IST
Most people on Antarctica cruise ship have the coronavirus

Nearly 60 percent of 217 people — many from Australia, Europe and the United States — on board a cruise ship off the coast of Uruguay have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the ship's operator said Tuesday. “There are currently no fevers on board and all are asymptomatic,” said Aurora Expeditions, the Australian operator of the Greg Mortimer ship that is working to disembark the crew and passengers and arrange flights to their home countries.

The Greg Mortimer departed March 15 on a voyage to Antarctica and South Georgia that was titled “In Shackleton's Footsteps,” a reference to the polar explorer who led British expeditions to the region and died there in 1922. Of 217 people tested on the vessel, 128 were positive for the virus that causes the COVID-2019 disease and 89 tested negative, Aurora Expeditions said.

Another six people who were evacuated from the ship are in stable condition and being treated in Montevideo. The people on the ship are calm but they are eager to go home, said Marcelo Girard, a doctor at a Uruguayan medical facility where two people from the Greg Mortimer are being treated.

Australian passengers, and possibly those from New Zealand, are likely to fly home on Thursday or Friday on an Airbus 340 that has been refitted, with people who have the virus and those who do not traveling in separate cabin areas, according to Aurora Expeditions. The cost per passenger is about $9,300 and the cruise ship operator has asked the Australian government for help with expenses. The plan would require the passengers to undergo a 14-day quarantine on arrival at a facility in Melbourne, the company said.

U.S. and European passengers who tested negative will hopefully be able to depart later in the week, following a second test and permission from the Uruguayan government, Aurora Expeditions said. Those who tested positive must wait until they test negative before flying home. In a separate case, a cruise ship anchored in Santos, on the coast of Brazil's Sao Paulo state, had its quarantine extended until at least April 19 after doctors found new suspected cases of the coronavirus, according to Brazilian officials. There are now 40 suspected cases aboard the Costa Fascinosa vessel, which is owned by Costa Cruises. Hundreds of people are on the ship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Buttler's World Cup final shirt raises 65,000 pound for hospital appeal

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has raised more than 65,000 pound USD 80,000 to help fight the coronavirus by auctioning off his World Cup final shirt. Buttlers shirt, which he wore when completing the last-ball run-out that saw England be...

'Sakhi Mandals' using medicinal plants in making hand sanitizers

A Sakhi Mandal Self-Help Group in Jharkhands Khunti district is using medicinal plants along with other ingredients to prepare hand sanitizer in their fight against COVID-19 pandemic, a government official said. Lemon grass or basil oil is ...

Karnataka allows celeberation of Karaga festival with restrictions

The Karnataka government has granted permission for the celeberations of the annual Karaga festival with certain restrictions. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that not more than five people would participate in the event, which starts at...

Dargahs, graveyards to remain closed during Shab-e-Barat in K'taka

In order to adhere to the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus spread ahead of Shab-e-Barat, the Karnataka government has issued directions to close dargahs and graveyards, and to suspend congregational prayers. As per th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020