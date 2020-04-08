Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, April 8

Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, April 8PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 10:00 IST
- Stories relating to coronavirus situation from multiple datelines. - Situation of global markets due to COVID-19.
- Update on the health condition of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - COVID-19 crisis could wipe out equivalent of 195 mn full-time jobs: ILO - COVID-19: Trump threatens to freeze WHO funding, accuses it of being 'China centric' PTI AMS AMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- UK
- China