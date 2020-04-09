2 more COVID-19 cases reported from Odisha

Two more coronavirus cases have been reported in Odisha, the state health department said on Thursday. One patient is a female (51) belonging to Dhenkanal town while the other one is a 69-year-old man from Medinipur. The latter was sent from West Bengal by an ambulance to a hospital in Bhubaneshwar for advanced treatment.

Earlier today, in an effort to contain the spread of the infection Odisha Government extended the COVID-19 lockdown till April 30, becoming the first state to do so. The closure of educational institutions was extended until June 17. The decision was taken during the state's cabinet meeting held via video conference earlier today.

A nationwide 21-day lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till April 14 in the wake of COVID-19 spread. Odisha Cabinet also recommended the Union Government to extend the lockdown. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also requested the Centre not to start train and air services till April 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

