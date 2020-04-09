Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 40,000 persons booked for violating coronavirus lockdown in UP

Over 12,000 FIRs have been registered against nearly 40,000 persons in Uttar Pradesh for violating coronavirus lockdown, the state government said on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:37 IST
Nearly 40,000 persons booked for violating coronavirus lockdown in UP
JUP Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Avnish Awasthi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Over 12,000 FIRs have been registered against nearly 40,000 persons in Uttar Pradesh for violating coronavirus lockdown, the state government said on Thursday. "12,236 FIRs have been registered against 39,857 people under Section 188 of IPC for violating coronavirus lockdown. 78 cases have been registered in connection with the circulation of fake news related to COVID-19," Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Avnish Awasthi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nationwide 21-day lockdown beginning March 25 to combat the spread of coronavirus. India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,865, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases and 477 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated.

The death toll has also risen to 169 after 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Rajasthan govt makes wearing masks mandatory in urban areas, mandis.

COVID-19 Rajasthan govt makes wearing masks mandatory in urban areas, mandis....

England's coronavirus hospital death toll rises 765 to 7,248

The coronavirus death toll in English hospitals rose 765 to 7,248, up from 6,483 day before, The Sun newspaper reported.NHS England, which supplies the figures each day, did not confirm the numbers and could not explain why the figures had ...

COVID-19: Goa police issues advisory for WhatsApp users to combat fake news

The Goa Police have issued an advisory for the users and admins of WhatsApp in an attempt to fight fake news even as the country battles with COVID-19. The police in its circular has issued a list of instructions and has asked people to not...

Turkey will require social media giants to appoint local representatives -draft law

Turkey will require foreign social media companies with high internet traffic to appoint a representative in the country to address concerns raised by authorities over content on their platforms, a draft law seen by Reuters showed on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020