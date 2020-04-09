Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five central prisons in Maharashtra under strict lockdown

Five central prisons in the state undergo strict lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai( Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:09 IST
Five central prisons in Maharashtra under strict lockdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Five central prisons in the state undergo strict lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. "I have issued an order to lockdown five central prisons: Yerawada Central Jail, Arthur Road Jail, Byculla Jail, Thane Jail and Kalyan Jail. Medically examined prison staff will lock themselves up until further orders and administer the prisons without stepping out" said Sunil Ramanand, Aditional Director General Prisons on Thursday.

This move has been taken as these five prisons are located in COVID-19 affected areas of the state and hold a large number of inmates. So far 1135 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed from Maharashtra, as the country's total cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,865 cases, 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top British scientist defends modelling of coronavirus outbreak

Britains chief scientific adviser on Thursday defended officials response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, saying that modelling was carried out quickly enough to effectively inform Britains reaction to the pandemic.Its not correct that w...

Report: Chiefs to re-sign CB Breeland

The Kansas City Chiefs will re-sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland to a one-year contract worth up to 4.5 million, ESPN reported Thursday. Breeland, 28, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Washington Redskins 2014-17. He played...

New York reports record coronavirus deaths for 3rd day in row, but curve 'flattening': Governor

New York recorded the highest single day death toll for the third consecutive day as 799 people died due to COVID19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, but added there is good news that the state is flattening the curve and seeing a drop in hospit...

Only 104 COVID-19 positive out of 5,911 SARI patients: ICMR Study

By Priyanka Sharma The latest study by the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has revealed that only 104 cases were found COVID-19 positive out of 5,911 severe acute respiratory infections SARI patients.Out of this, 40 coronavirus SARI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020