PM Modi wears mask in video conference with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday is holding a video-conference with the Chief Ministers. He was seen wearing a mask during the interaction. In his earlier interaction with the Chief Ministers of states, the Prime Minister discussed measures to combat COVID-19.

Modi thanked the states for supporting the decision of 21-day nationwide lockdown. He praised how all the states have worked together as a team to check the spread of the virus. The Prime Minister, however, forewarned that the global situation remains far from satisfactory and informed about speculations of a possible second wave of the virus spread in some countries. (ANI)

