Incentivise direct marketing of farm produce to prevent crowding of mandis: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday suggested that direct marketing for farm produce can be incentivised to prevent crowding in grain markets and called for reform to model Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) laws. The Prime Minister, who interacted with Chief Ministers through video-conferencing today, said that such steps will help farmers sell their produce at their doorstep.

A PMO release said that the Prime Minister talked about strengthening healthcare infrastructure and reaching out to the patients through the tele-medicine. Talking about economic challenges, he said that the crisis was an opportunity to become self-reliant and turn the nation into an economic powerhouse.

"He also suggested that direct marketing for farm produce can be incentivised to prevent crowding in mandis for which model APMC laws should be reformed swiftly. Such steps will help farmers sell products at their doorstep," the release said. It said the Chief Ministers provided feedback about the COVID positive cases in their respective states, steps taken by them to maintain social distancing, ramp up healthcare infrastructure, mitigate difficulties of migrants and maintain the supply of essentials.

The Chief Ministers suggested that lockdown should be extended by two weeks. They also sought financial and fiscal assistance from the Centre to boost their resources in this fight against the pandemic. (ANI)

