Left Menu
Development News Edition

Incentivise direct marketing of farm produce to prevent crowding of mandis: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday suggested that direct marketing for farm produce can be incentivised to prevent crowding in grain markets and called for reform to model Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:27 IST
Incentivise direct marketing of farm produce to prevent crowding of mandis: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with Chief Ministers on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday suggested that direct marketing for farm produce can be incentivised to prevent crowding in grain markets and called for reform to model Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) laws. The Prime Minister, who interacted with Chief Ministers through video-conferencing today, said that such steps will help farmers sell their produce at their doorstep.

A PMO release said that the Prime Minister talked about strengthening healthcare infrastructure and reaching out to the patients through the tele-medicine. Talking about economic challenges, he said that the crisis was an opportunity to become self-reliant and turn the nation into an economic powerhouse.

"He also suggested that direct marketing for farm produce can be incentivised to prevent crowding in mandis for which model APMC laws should be reformed swiftly. Such steps will help farmers sell products at their doorstep," the release said. It said the Chief Ministers provided feedback about the COVID positive cases in their respective states, steps taken by them to maintain social distancing, ramp up healthcare infrastructure, mitigate difficulties of migrants and maintain the supply of essentials.

The Chief Ministers suggested that lockdown should be extended by two weeks. They also sought financial and fiscal assistance from the Centre to boost their resources in this fight against the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Family Man’s Shreya Dhanwanthary working on micro-series on lockdown

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary of The Family Man fame is set to make her directorial debut with a micro-series called A Viral Wedding Made In Lockdown. The actor said the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, pushed her to make the...

India could've seen 8.2L COVID-19 cases by Apr 15 sans lockdown, containment steps: Health ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in the country could have increased to 8.2 lakh by April 15 had India not implemented a lockdown and other containment measures, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. Addressing a daily briefing on the ...

ShareChat to promote Aarogya Setu with ad credits of Rs 5 cr

Indigenous social media platform ShareChat will promote adoption of the governments coronavirus patient tracking app Aarogya Setu with ad credits of around Rs 5 crore, the company said on Saturday. The company claims to have over 6 cro...

Allow phase-wise opening of alcoholic beverage industry, online sale: CIBAC to Comm Min

Liquor manufacturing association CIBAC has urged Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to allow phase-wise opening of the alcoholic beverages industry as the sector may face financial difficulties and job losses due to the lockdown on account of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020