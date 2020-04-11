Centre considering request by CMs to extend lockdown, says govt spokesperson

The central government is considering the request made by several chief ministers to extend the 21-day countrywide lockdown, government's Principal Spokesperson KS Dhatwalia said on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed the coronavirus and lockdown situations in the country with chief ministers of all the states in a video conference.

"During the video-conference, most states requested PM Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown for two more weeks. The Central Government is considering this request," said Dhatwalia, Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau. The three week nationwide lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24 was slated to end on April 14.

During the meeting, Chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab recommended an extension of national lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus across the country. Notably, Odisha and Punjab governments have already announced the extension of the lockdown in their respective states.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,529 including 6,634 active cases. So far, 652 patients have either been cured or discharged while 242 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health on Saturday evening. (ANI)

