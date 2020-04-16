Nine accused in Bandra incident sent to police custody till April 19

Left Menu
A local court on Thursday sent nine people to police custody till April 19, in connection with the gathering in Bandra here.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

According to police sources, they were present in the crowd during the gathering near Bandra's Jama Masjid on Tuesday, violating the lockdown.

More than 1,000 migrant workers had gathered outside the station in Bandra, demanding transport facility to go back to their hometowns, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

