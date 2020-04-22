Left Menu
People News Roundup: Prince Harry begged father-in-law to call him before wedding and Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth turns 94

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2020 02:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Prince Harry begged father-in-law to call him before wedding, document shows

Britain's Prince Harry appealed to the father of his wife Meghan to call him in the days before he decided to pull out of the couple's star-studded wedding two years ago, documents submitted to London's High Court on Monday showed. Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday tabloid, for breaching her privacy by printing a letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, to address the rift between them caused by events on the eve of the wedding.

Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth turns 94

Britain's Queen Elizabeth turned 94 on Tuesday but the coronavirus lockdown meant there was little fanfare to mark the occasion. Elizabeth, the world's eldest and longest-reigning monarch, typically spends her birthday privately without much public celebration but this year the event will be even more muted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

