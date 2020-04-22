Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ordinance manifests our commitment to protect healthcare workers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, manifests his government's commitment to protecting healthcare workers braving COVID-19 on the frontline.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:18 IST
Ordinance manifests our commitment to protect healthcare workers: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, manifests his government's commitment to protecting healthcare workers braving COVID-19 on the frontline. "The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker, who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline. It will ensure the safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety!," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The Central government on Wednesday brought an ordinance to end the violence against health workers, making it a cognizable, non-bailable offence with the imprisonment of up to seven years for those found guilty. "We have brought an ordinance under which any attack on health workers will be a cognizable, non-bailable offence. In the case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years. They can be penalised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar briefed media after the meeting of the Cabinet.

"Such crime will now be cognisable and non-bailable. An investigation will be done within 30 days. Accused can be sentenced from three months to five years, and penalised from Rs 50,000 up to Rs 2 lakh," said Javadekar. Moreover, if the damage is done to vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused, said Javadekar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 count rises to 20,471

With 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, Indias total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 20,471 while the death toll stands at 652 on Wednesday, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of the total nu...

Demi Lovato encourages people to seek mental health help amid pandemic

Singer Demi Lovato is urging fans and followers to seek help to tend to mental health issues, especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Lovato, who has been vocal about her mental health, recently announced that she is helping lau...

J-K govt grants Rs 1 cr relief for lawyers whose livelihoods hit by COVID-19 lockdown

Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday granted financial relief of Rs one crore to lawyers whose livelihoods have been severely hit due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. J-K Lt Governor G C Murmu on Wednesday handed over a cheque of R...

Annual Amarnath yatra cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The annual yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas has been suspended this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board SASB spokesman said on Wednesday. This is probably for the first time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020