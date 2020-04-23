Panchayati Raj system's commitment to fighting coronavirus an inspiration for us: PM Modi

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the commitment of the Panchayati Raj system in warding off the coronavirus challenge is an inspiration for everyone in the fight against this crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 23:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the commitment of the Panchayati Raj system in warding off the coronavirus challenge is an inspiration for everyone in the fight against this crisis. "We are facing an unprecedented crisis in terms of the coronavirus, which is a threat to the entire humanity. All the countrymen are facing this crisis in a united manner," Prime Minister Modi wrote in a letter to Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today, also the Panchayati Raj Day.

"The members of the Panchayati Raj system, who are fighting in a committed manner against this challenge like brave warriors act as a source of inspiration for the rest of us. This combined force is our strength in this fight. We will definitely defeat this pandemic by staying strong through our unity," he added. He also said that the government believes that a strong rural economy is a key to the country's development and his government moves forward with Mahatma Gandhi's thought that India's soul lives in its villages.

Prime Minister Modi enumerated the measures that the government took to strengthen the rural sector like bringing the villages under the power network and boosting digital connectivity to the last mile. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

