Ensure no unnecessary stigma is attached to COVID-19: Dr Vardhan to state Health Ministers

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday urged State Health Ministers to ensure that no unnecessary stigma is attached to COVID-19. In a video conference with them today, Dr Vardhan urged them to ensure that no unnecessary stigma is attached to COVID-19 and said that we need to identify people having COVID-19 and treat them.

Sharing details with media persons regarding Dr Vardhan's video conference, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, said that the Union Health Minister's interaction involved State Health Ministers, Ministers for Medical Education, and Health Secretaries. "The Union Health Minister has requested the States to focus on districts reporting the high number of cases or having a fast case doubling rate or districts with high rate of mortality," he said.

Agarwal said that Dr Vardhan has suggested the Red Cross Society coordinate with the recovered COVID-19 patients, who can be mobilised for blood donation, from which convalescent plasma could be used for transfusion to COVID-19 patients for early recovery. "The Union Health Minister also interacted with Health Ministers of all member countries of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and shared India's journey so far. He highlighted that India's management efforts are based on twin principles of community engagement and containment effort," said Agarwal.

Agarwal informed that Dr Vardhan has also announced 'COVID-19 Sewa' twitter handle which provides authentic and real-time information to the public. Agarwal informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interaction with 'sarpanches' through video-conferencing, across the nation in which he has said that true lessons can be learned during crises and that the present times have taught us the biggest lesson of self-reliance.

"PM Modi has appealed to sarpanches to download and promote AarogyaSetu App," he added. Agarwal said that a total of 4,748 people have been cured of coronavirus in India so far, taking the recovery rate to 20.57 per cent.

Agarwal said: "With 1,684 new cases, there are 23,077 positive cases in India till now. So far, 4,748 people have recovered including 419 people who recovered yesterday. This takes our recovery rate to 20.57 per cent." Agarwal said that in the last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case.

"Till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in the last 14 days. The chain of transmission is being broken by the collective efforts of people and administration. We should see that the green zone districts maintain the status of no new cases and also, new districts get added into this category," he added. (ANI)