Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Lord Basaveshwara
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lord Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary and said he feels privileged that he got various opportunities to connect with the reminiscences of the deity.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 13:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lord Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary and said he feels privileged that he got various opportunities to connect with the reminiscences of the deity. "Friends, today also marks the birth anniversary of Lord Basaveshwara. It has been my good fortune that I have had the opportunity to learn and connect with reminiscences of Lord Basaveshwara and his messages repeatedly," he said while addressing the 64th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'.
"I extend many felicitations to all the followers of Lord Basaveshwara in our country and the world on his birth anniversary." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also posted a message on Twitter remembering Lord Basaveshwara, saying, "My tribute to the great poet, statesman, philosopher & saint, Basavanna, on his jayanti." (ANI)
