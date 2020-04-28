Left Menu
PM Modi has said spike in COVID-19 cases can happen in June-July: Chhattisgarh Health Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a spike in COVID-19 cases could happen in June and July. So all the activities must be done accordingly, said Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo here on Monday.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:24 IST
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo speaking to ANI in Raipur on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a spike in COVID-19 cases could happen in June and July. So all the activities must be done accordingly, said Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo here on Monday. "Prime Minister Modi did not say about the lifting of lockdown. He said we should focus on what needs to be followed during the lockdown in green, orange and red zones. He said that the situation is in control now but a spike in COVID-19 cases could happen in June and July. So all the activities must be done accordingly," Deo told ANI.

Deo, who was present along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in video conferencing with Modi today, said that the conclusion of today's video-conference with Chief Ministers was that the coronavirus will remain in India in coming times. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers via video conferencing to discuss the emerging situation and plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi said the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months and masks and face covers will be part of life while asserting that the country needs to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19. He also highlighted the importance for States to enforce guidelines strictly in the hotspots, i.e., the red zone areas. "The efforts of the States should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange and thereafter to green zones," he said. (ANI)

