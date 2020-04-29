Hopeful of attracting investors looking to move out of China: Uttar Pradesh Minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has expressed hope that foreign investors looking to move out of China can be attracted to India. The comments came after a team of Uttar Pradesh government, led by Singh, took part in a webinar with over 100 United States firms on Tuesday. The webinar was organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

"The USA has a significant investment in China and with companies exploring for options to shift base from China, the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister want to use the opportunity to see how they can be brought to India, to UP. A webinar was held with over 100 American companies yesterday," said Sidharth Nath Singh, UP's Minister for Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). "Companies, including big names from logistics, scientific instrumentation, electronic, automobile industries, have expressed their interest. They already have investments in China. I am hopeful we will be able to bring them to UP, given how we are working by making changes in our industrial and sectorial policy," added the minister. (ANI)