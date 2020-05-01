Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC refuses to entertain PIL seeking telcos don't bill for unused Net, calls during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:20 IST
HC refuses to entertain PIL seeking telcos don't bill for unused Net, calls during lockdown

The Delhi High Court Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to telecom firms and internet service providers (ISPs) not to charge offices, shops or business establishments which were "compulsorily closed" due to COVID-19 lockdown. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Yogesh Khanna, hearing through video conferencing, said the Supreme Court has already dealt with a similar issue and the high court is not inclined to entertain the plea.

Advocate Amit Sahni, appearing for the petitioner, did not press the plea and withdrew it. The counsel said due to the compulsory lockdown, people are unable to go to the workplace and, therefore, the telcos / ISP should not charge for lockdown period as the public was under compulsion not to avail services.  Petitioner S K Sharma said he had made a representation to the authorities to direct the telecom companies not to charge for the period when the services were not compulsorily utilised.  The plea has contended that “shops/offices/ business houses/factories and almost all commercial establishments remained closed in order to abide by the dictate of the government to maintain social distancing during the period of lockdown".

He has further contended that telephone operators and ISPs ought not to charge citizens for services not used by them while following the government's directions. The petition has said that in the event such charges are levied, then the payments made be transferred to the relief fund set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

London court dismisses ArcelorMittal appeal against Essar

The Court of Appeal in London has dismissed an application filed by ArcelorMittal seeking permission to appeal against the London High Courts judgment that refused a worldwide freezing order against the parent company of Essar Steel Ltd and...

No popcorn at movies as Czechs prepare to reopen cinemas and other businesses

The Czech Republic outlined rules on Friday for cinemas, hairdressers, and other businesses to re-open on May 11 that includes food and drink ban at the movies as the country eases restrictions aimed at slowing the coronaviruss spread. Hair...

Record ozone hole over Arctic in March now closed - U.N.

Ozone depletion over the Arctic hit a record level in March, the biggest since 2011, but the hole has now closed, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization WMO said on Friday. The springtime phenomenon in the northern hemisphere was driven...

WHO ministerial to open on May 18; UNICEF seeks flights for vaccines

The annual meeting of health ministers will take place virtually from May 18, with the focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. The shortened agenda will include items essential for governance contin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020