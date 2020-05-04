Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre for charging train fare from migrant labourers
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Central government for charging migrant workers for rail travel during the COVID-19 lockdown.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 10:01 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Central government for charging migrant workers for rail travel during the COVID-19 lockdown. Citing a media report, Rahul Gandhi said that the Railways is charging migrants for rail tickets at the same time donating money in the PM-CARES Fund.
"On the one hand, the Railways is charging ticket fare from migrant workers stranded in various states of the country, on the other hand, the Ministry of Railways is donating Rs 151 crore in PM-CARES Fund. Solve this puzzle!," Rahul Gandhi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had earlier today said that her party will bear the cost for rail travel of every needy migrant worker and labourer to their respective home towns during the lockdown. (ANI)
