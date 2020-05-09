Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre, State should work together to bring back stranded people of Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday urged West Bengal government and Centre to work together so that migrant workers of West Bengal, who are now stranded in various states, can return home.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 13:54 IST
Centre, State should work together to bring back stranded people of Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday urged West Bengal government and Centre to work together so that migrant workers of West Bengal, who are now stranded in various states, can return home. "I got to know today that the state government has asked for 8 trains. I appeal to the state government and Amit Shah Ji to work together and make every possible effort to bring back stranded migrant workers of Bengal," Chowdhury said.

He also mentioned that the West Bengal government appeared to be not taking interest in replying about the number of trains needed to bring people of the state back home. "I had a discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah day before yesterday. He told me that he has been continuously asking West Bengal government how many trains they need to bring back migrant workers but till 2 days ago state government had not sent a list," Chowdhury said.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sent a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing his dismay over the state government stonewalling efforts by the Centre to facilitate transportation of migrant labourers back to their home state of West Bengal. "Central government has facilitated more than two lakh migrants to reach home. Migrants from West Bengal are also eager to reach home. Central govt is facilitating but we are not getting the expected support from West Bengal," wrote Amit Shah in a letter to Mamata Banerjee.

Amit Shah further added in his letter that the state government was not allowing trains to enter West Bengal. "This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardships for them," he wrote. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian volunteers search for fallen World War II soldiers

Crouching over the sun-drenched soil, Alfred Abayev picks up a charred fragment of a Soviet warplane downed in a World War II battle with advancing Nazi forces. You can see it was burning, he says, pointing at the weathered trace of a red s...

Karnataka: Bar owners welcome state govt move to allow pubs, bars , restaurants to sell liquor

The bar owners in Karnataka, while welcoming the state governments decision to allow takeaway sales of liquor, said that the move is not going to benefit them much. Venkatesh Babu, a Bengaluru-based bar owner said, We welcome this move, our...

Study suggests sleep disturbances among infants may lead to altered brain development

Novel research has found that sleep problems in a babys first 12 months may not only precede an autism diagnosis but also may be associated with altered growth trajectory in a key part of the brain, the hippocampus. In the study published i...

Tennis-Grand Slam tally should decide 'GOAT' debate, says Lendl

Eight-time Grand Slam winner Ivan Lendl said whoever ends up winning the most majors among the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic should be considered the greatest male tennis player of the Open era. The GOAT greatest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020