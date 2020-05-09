Centre, State should work together to bring back stranded people of Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday urged West Bengal government and Centre to work together so that migrant workers of West Bengal, who are now stranded in various states, can return home. "I got to know today that the state government has asked for 8 trains. I appeal to the state government and Amit Shah Ji to work together and make every possible effort to bring back stranded migrant workers of Bengal," Chowdhury said.

He also mentioned that the West Bengal government appeared to be not taking interest in replying about the number of trains needed to bring people of the state back home. "I had a discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah day before yesterday. He told me that he has been continuously asking West Bengal government how many trains they need to bring back migrant workers but till 2 days ago state government had not sent a list," Chowdhury said.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sent a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing his dismay over the state government stonewalling efforts by the Centre to facilitate transportation of migrant labourers back to their home state of West Bengal. "Central government has facilitated more than two lakh migrants to reach home. Migrants from West Bengal are also eager to reach home. Central govt is facilitating but we are not getting the expected support from West Bengal," wrote Amit Shah in a letter to Mamata Banerjee.

Amit Shah further added in his letter that the state government was not allowing trains to enter West Bengal. "This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardships for them," he wrote. (ANI)