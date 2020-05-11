Left Menu
FORDA writes to PM requesting implementation of central residency scheme for doctors

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association India (FORDA) has requested for implementation of central residency scheme for uniform stipend/salary of doctors across the nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 02:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 02:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association India (FORDA) has requested for implementation of central residency scheme for uniform stipend/salary of doctors across the nation. "Through this letter, we intend to bring to your notice, an issue pertaining to resident doctors (Post-Graduates and Senior Residents) of the nation. FORDA had raised this issue earlier and demanded implementation of 'One Nation, One Stipend' on multiple occasions," the letter mentioned.

In the letter, medical fraternity appreciated the Centre's effort in tackling the epidemic 'since it arrived in the country.' In 1987, the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of uniform residency scheme for doctors all over the nation, way back in 1987 after which central residency scheme was formulated in 1992.

However, "certain provisions of this central residency scheme still remains to be implemented and there exists a lot of disparity between stipend/salary, which has been recently highlighted by resident doctors of various states," the letter read. The resident doctors, via this letter, have demanded adequately and equally paid for equal work and similar issue regarding disparity in stipend has been raised by MBBS interns of various states.

This issued was highlighted to "Union Health Minister, dated 6/5/2020. The Central Government along with State Governments should fix the Pay scale of Doctors as per the current 7th CPC Recommendations, and bring uniformity in stipend/salary, all over the nation." The letter was copied to Union Minister, MOHFW, Union Minister, Ministry of HRD, Union Minister, Ministry of Finance, Vice-Chairperson, NITI Aayog. (ANI)

