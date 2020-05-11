Delhi govt to transfer Rs 5,000 to registered construction workers for second consecutive month
Delhi government has decided to deposit Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts of registered construction workers for the second straight month.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:50 IST
Delhi government has decided to deposit Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts of registered construction workers for the second straight month. "The Delhi government had taken a decision to deposit Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts of the registered construction workers last month. This month also as the lockdown has been extended govt has decided to again deposit Rs 5,000 to provide them help," Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai said.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. (ANI)
