COVID-19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Chairpersons of Empowered Groups later today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Chairpersons of the Empowered Groups on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Chairpersons of the Empowered Groups on Wednesday. The Empowered Groups have been constituted for planning and ensuring the implementation of COVID-19 response activities in the country.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on March 29 constituted 11 Empowered Groups for a comprehensive and integrated response to COVID-19 under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Out of these 11 Empowered Groups, nine are headed by Secretary level officers, one by a member of NITI Aayog and one by the CEO of NITI Aayog.
These groups are empowered to identify problem areas and provide effective solutions, delineate policy, formulate plans, strategies operations and take all necessary steps for effective and time-bound implementation of these plans, policies, strategies, decisions in their respective areas. (ANI)
