23 cases registered, 403 arrested for violating lockdown in Uttarakhand

Twenty-three cases were registered and 403 accused were arrested in Uttarakhand on Wednesday for various violations during the lockdown.

So far, 2,927 cases have been registered in the State and 17,373 accused have been arrested, as per the information provided by the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters.

Under the MV Act, a total of 38,797 vehicles have been fined, and 6,555 vehicles have been seized. Rs. 2.05 crore as fine has been collected so far. (ANI)