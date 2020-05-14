Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed chief has no time to worry about U.S. debt during wartime

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 00:47 IST
Fed chief has no time to worry about U.S. debt during wartime

The U.S. government has a $3 trillion bulge of debt coming through the pipeline because of the coronavirus pandemic. It also has perhaps 30 million or more freshly unemployed Americans to support, tens of thousands of businesses on the ropes, and a possibly extended battle with a virulent disease to underwrite.

Given the choice between leaving the economy without a lifeline and making that debt load even bigger, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday sent a not-so-subtle message to U.S. elected officials: Spend whatever you need in this crisis. "There's a degree of concern at the Fed that the bipartisan energy behind fiscal support seems to be flagging," at a time when the fight against the virus is incomplete and expectations for a weaker recovery have grown, said Krishna Guha, vice chairman of Evercore ISI and a former New York Fed official.

With the U.S. central bank able if necessary to buy the massive new amounts of U.S. Treasury debt that spending by Congress might generate, Powell "is not saying 'you spend 10 we buy 10 ...' but is saying that the central bank will have your back in this environment ... not because the Fed is kowtowing to elected officials. It is what is required." It is an unprecedented moment. Early in the crisis, Congress allocated about $3 trillion to expand unemployment benefits, make loans to small businesses, help local governments, and take other steps to help companies and families stay afloat as restrictions on movement and commerce were imposed to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But the core legislation freeing up the funds was approved in late March, and some of the programs are reaching their expiry dates - a fact that Guha noted poses a series of "mini-fiscal cliffs" that could see some programs start to shrink in coming weeks. Congress has begun debating further fiscal measures, with Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives suggesting another $3 trillion to fight the crisis and Republicans bucking over issues like how much help to give local governments. The White House has said it wants to first see how events develop as more states reopen for more types of business and social interaction.

LIFE DURING WARTIME Yet the economy remains in an uncertain state, its fate tied to the direction of a health crisis that has lead to more than 82,000 deaths but with no clear evidence the daily accumulation of new cases and new fatalities has plateaued.

Thursday is expected to bring another round of new unemployment benefit claims in the millions, with more than 30 million requests filed since late March. The peak of pandemic-related unemployment may be near, but economists now anticipate joblessness to remain elevated through the end of 2020 at least. As a result, Fed officials, and Powell in particular, are hunkering down for a longer fight than they first expected, and are suggesting a level of cooperation between fiscal and monetary policy that is more reminiscent of wartime.

"Now, when we are facing the biggest shock that the economy has had in modern times, is for me not the time to prioritize considerations like that," Powell said when asked on Wednesday in an interview with the Peterson Institute for International Economics if he was worried the United States might borrow too much to help individuals, companies and local governments. That might whittle away at boundaries normally considered sacrosanct. "Monetary finance" - a central bank rolling over and expanding a government's debts without limit - is often associated with bad outcomes, and with central bankers being made subservient to the whims of elected officials.

That's something the Fed disavows and says it will not do. But a pledge to buy government bonds as needed to keep interest rates low and markets stable differs largely in the intent - in this case, Powell may be both encouraging the spending as a matter of national necessity, and offering a hand to make sure it remains sustainable

There's little option. As a fellow at the Washington-based Bipartisan Policy Center before joining the Fed, Powell worked on mainstream efforts to help tame U.S. deficits, an issue he took up after serving at the U.S. Treasury Department. William Hoagland, senior vice president at BPC, said the coronavirus outbreak has shifted the consensus on that discussion, and Powell is right to recognize it.

"The separation between monetary and fiscal policy has become a lot less clear ... The current situation has forced this drift and it is understandable," Hoagland said. "He is right that it is necessary to have an economy that is performing."

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Players travelling to U.S. must be quarantined

PGA Tour players living outside the U.S. must undergo a quarantine period before playing tournaments, which are due to restart next month amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Tour said on Wednesday.The PGA Tour is planning a June 11-14 return...

Tencent reports 31 percent rise in online games revenue

Chinese entertainment giant Tencent, owner of Riot Games, showed a 6 percent increase in profits for the first quarter of the year, buoyed by more gamers staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Quarterly online games revenues rose ...

Mamata unhappy with central package as money will reach directly to beneficiaries: BJP

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday claimed that state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is criticising the economic package of Centre as money will directly reach the beneficiaries. Banerjee herself had sought a special package...

HOLD-Golf-Players travelling to U.S. must be quarantined

PGA Tour players living outside the U.S. must undergo a quarantine period before playing tournaments, which are due to restart next month amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Tour said on Wednesday.The PGA Tour is planning a June 11-14 return...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020