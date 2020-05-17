560 migrant workers in Bihar found COVID-19 positive

Out of the total 10,385 migrant workers, as many as 560 in Bihar have been tested positive for coronavirus till May 16, informed state health department on Sunday. It further informed that all the returnee migrants have been put under quarantine facility to stop the spread of deadly virus in the state.

"Bihar Health Department has been very attentive to arrival of migrants and analysing data on a continuous basis. Sharing data for all migrants till 16/5/2020. All are housed in institutional quarantine centres," the statement from state health department read. The report by the state health department further revealed that out of the 560 cases found positive, 172 migrants workers were from Delhi followed by Maharashtra with 123 and West Bengal with 26.

The health department further stated that result of 2746 samples are pending. (ANI)