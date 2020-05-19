Trump says Pompeo requested he fire State Department inspector general

Trump says Pompeo requested he fire State Department inspector generalReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 01:53 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked him to fire the State Department's inspector general and defended his right to terminate the official.
Talking to reporters at the White House, Trump dismissed reports that the official was fired for investigating whether Pompeo had a State Department employee walk his dog and pick up his dry cleaning.
