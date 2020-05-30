Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revolutionary year to accomplish redemption of constitutional anomalies pending for last 70 yrs: Jitendra Singh on Modi 2.0 1st anniversary

On the completion of one year of the second tenure of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday hit out at Congress, stating that it has been a revolutionary year when Modi government could accomplish the redemption of a number of constitutional anomalies which had waited to be corrected for last 70 years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 17:33 IST
Revolutionary year to accomplish redemption of constitutional anomalies pending for last 70 yrs: Jitendra Singh on Modi 2.0 1st anniversary
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

On the completion of one year of the second tenure of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday hit out at Congress, stating that it has been a revolutionary year when Modi government could accomplish the redemption of a number of constitutional anomalies which had waited to be corrected for last 70 years. "This has been a revolutionary year when the Modi government could accomplish redemption of number of Constitutional anomalies which had waited to be corrected for last 70 years -- Article 370, Triple Talaq, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), among others," said Singh while speaking to ANI.

He said this is also a year when India stature in the world arena uplifted to a much higher extent and Prime Minister Modi has emerged as a "world leader of a stature", which India had never seen before. Emphasising on challenges faced by the Modi government to tackle COVID-19 crisis, the Union Minister said the average of cases has been consistently the same over the last 10 weeks. "What is required is to spread awareness on coronavirus. Our testing capacity has increased. We are improving day by day. The mortality rate is very much low in the country. It's a matter is satisfaction... numbers are increasing now as testing capacity is being enhanced," he said.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi listed several achievements and initiatives taken by his government in the past year in an audio message addressed to the people of the country. PM Modi said, "This day last year began a golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy. It was after several decades that the people of the country voted back a full-term government with a full majority." (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

La Liga clubs to resume full training next week

La Liga has confirmed players will be allowed to return to full training on Monday, giving them 10 days to work together before the season restarts in Spain on June 11. This is the final phase of La Ligas staggered training programme as tea...

WB extends lockdown till June 15; allows TV, cinema production from June 1

The West Bengal government on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state up to June 15 with further relaxations and certain condition, which included nod to indoor and outdoor activities related to TV and cinema production, barring reality...

Parolled Australian fears re-arrest for murder in Bulgaria, seeks new trial

An Australian ex-soldier, released on parole after being convicted of a street murder in Bulgaria in 2009, fears he will be rearrested if he tries to leave the country and is now seeking a new trial to try to clear his name.Jock Palfreeman,...

Playing behind closed doors won't affect my performance: Jhingan

India defender Sandesh Jhingan on Saturday said playing in empty stadiums will not have a bearing on his performance though it is not something he was looking forward to. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all sporting events to a standstill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020