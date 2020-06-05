N. Korea expresses support for China's measures in Hong Kong

North Korea's foreign minister met with the Chinese ambassador to express support for China's measures in Hong Kong, North Korea's KCNA state news agency said on Friday. "The Hong Kong issue is China's internal affairs and external interference violates China's sovereignty, and North Korea will actively support the Chinese party and government to defend national sovereignty, safety and territorial integrity," KCNA cited foreign minister Ri Son Gwon as saying.

Chinese Ambassador Li Jinjun expressed gratitude for North Korea's support, it said. North Korea's comments come after Beijing imposed a new national security law on Hong Kong that Western countries say could restrict freedoms in the former British colony.

North Korea said on Thursday the United States was in no position to criticise China over Hong Kong or human rights when Washington threatens to "unleash dogs" to suppress anti-racism protests, a reference to a tweet by president Donald Trump.