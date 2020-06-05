Rahul forgetting problem with China is baggage left by Nehru: Jitendra Singh

By Pragya Kaushika Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday attacked Rahul Gandhi on his targeting the BJP-led government over the border stand-off with China, saying that the Congress leader was conveniently forgetting that problems with China are a "baggage left" by his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru.

He said mistakes had been made by Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, and the country is still paying for it. "In the context of China they started finding fault without realising or conveniently forgetting that China is baggage left by Rahul Gandhi's great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru who had walked the streets of Delhi with Zhou Enlai (then Chinese premier) where people around chanted Hindi Cheeni Bhai Bhai," Singh said.

"Whatever happened is history. The Himalayan tragedy of 1962 and we are still paying for it," he added. Singh's remarks came days after Gandhi had questioned the Modi government on the stand-off with China in Eastern Ladakh.

"Can GOI (Government of India) please confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India?" Gandhi had said in a tweet. Singh, who is Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, and Minister of State in PMO, asked the Congress to clear its stand on the abrogation of Article 370.

Referring to Congress criticism of Atmanirbhar Bharat package, Singh asked the opposition party to base its criticism on evidence. "Unfortunately, of late, the criticism that comes from Congress is devoid of any evidence. Congress criticism is based on collaterals. Take any issue in the last seven-eight months beginning from constitutional changes that happened in the context of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Will they make their stand clear on abrogation of 370? Or will they make a public claim that if they come back to power which will not happen, they will restore 370? They will not do so because they know the will of people is in favour of what PM Modi is deciding," Singh said.

On central government's decision to open religious places and malls under a standard operating procedure, Union minister said that it was taken after due deliberations and "immunity of Indians is so strong that even COVID-19 will learn ways to live with Indians". Singh, who launched an e-book on achievements of Department of Personnel and Training, said that two administrative tribunals were earmarked for Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the one in Jammu will be inaugurated on Monday. (ANI)