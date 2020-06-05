Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul forgetting problem with China is baggage left by Nehru: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday attacked Rahul Gandhi on his targeting the BJP-led government over the border stand-off with China, saying that the Congress leader was conveniently forgetting that problems with China were a "baggage left" by his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:00 IST
Rahul forgetting problem with China is baggage left by Nehru: Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaking to ANI on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday attacked Rahul Gandhi on his targeting the BJP-led government over the border stand-off with China, saying that the Congress leader was conveniently forgetting that problems with China are a "baggage left" by his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru.

He said mistakes had been made by Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, and the country is still paying for it. "In the context of China they started finding fault without realising or conveniently forgetting that China is baggage left by Rahul Gandhi's great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru who had walked the streets of Delhi with Zhou Enlai (then Chinese premier) where people around chanted Hindi Cheeni Bhai Bhai," Singh said.

"Whatever happened is history. The Himalayan tragedy of 1962 and we are still paying for it," he added. Singh's remarks came days after Gandhi had questioned the Modi government on the stand-off with China in Eastern Ladakh.

"Can GOI (Government of India) please confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India?" Gandhi had said in a tweet. Singh, who is Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, and Minister of State in PMO, asked the Congress to clear its stand on the abrogation of Article 370.

Referring to Congress criticism of Atmanirbhar Bharat package, Singh asked the opposition party to base its criticism on evidence. "Unfortunately, of late, the criticism that comes from Congress is devoid of any evidence. Congress criticism is based on collaterals. Take any issue in the last seven-eight months beginning from constitutional changes that happened in the context of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Will they make their stand clear on abrogation of 370? Or will they make a public claim that if they come back to power which will not happen, they will restore 370? They will not do so because they know the will of people is in favour of what PM Modi is deciding," Singh said.

On central government's decision to open religious places and malls under a standard operating procedure, Union minister said that it was taken after due deliberations and "immunity of Indians is so strong that even COVID-19 will learn ways to live with Indians". Singh, who launched an e-book on achievements of Department of Personnel and Training, said that two administrative tribunals were earmarked for Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the one in Jammu will be inaugurated on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: In Iraq's fields of black gold, thousands lose livelihoods; Laid off Hungarians turn to truck driving, carrot picking and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.In Iraqs fields of black gold, thousands lose livelihoodsMohammed Haider, a security worker in Iraqs southern oilfields, thought he was safe after signing a new one-year contract to guard ...

'Care for nature' to keep people safe and well, leaders urge

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, June 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The COVID-19 crisis has exposed how the health of people and nature is intertwined, and protecting the planet, its climate and ecosystems will be crucial to preventing further ...

Civil society groups in Lanka raise concern over new presidential task forces

Concerns are being raised over Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointing presidential task forces, which the civil society groups claim could end up as parallel structure to the existing institutions. The Centre for Policy Alternat...

Health News Roundup: Singapore plans wearable virus-tracing device for all; After Pakistan's lockdown gamble, COVID-19 cases surge and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.After Pakistans lockdown gamble, COVID-19 cases surgeFour weeks ago, with its most important festival coming up and millions of people facing starvation as economic activity dwindled, Pak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020