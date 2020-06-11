Left Menu
Only French victims of faulty breast implant may claim damages, EU court says

A German victim had sought compensation from PIP's insurer Allianz IARD in a German court for her faulty breast implants, saying that a clause in the company's policy which restricted coverage to French victims was against EU laws.The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union disagreed.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 15:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Health.mil

German victims of defective breast implants made by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) cannot claim damages from its insurer as its policy covered only French victims, Europe's top court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to thousands of women worldwide.

The PIP scandal, in which the company filled its implants with unauthorized industrial silicone instead of medical silicone, occurred in 2010 and affected about 300,000 women in some 65 countries. The company shut down in 2010. A German victim had sought compensation from PIP's insurer Allianz IARD in a German court for her faulty breast implants, saying that a clause in the company's policy which restricted coverage to French victims was against EU laws.

The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union disagreed. "The general prohibition of discrimination on grounds of nationality cannot be the basis for challenging a clause, contained in a contract concluded between a manufacturer of medical devices and an insurance company, that places a territorial limit on civil liability insurance coverage," judges said.

PIP founder Jean-Claude Mas was jailed for four years and fined 75,000 euros ($85,365) in 2013 after a police investigation revealed a sophisticated fraud. The case is C-581/18 TÜV Rheinland LGA Products et Allianz IARD (DE).

($1 = 0.88 euros)

