Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. general regrets joining Trump church walk during protests

The top U.S. military officer on Thursday said he made a mistake by joining President Donald Trump as he walked to a church for a photo opportunity after authorities dispersed protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets near the White House."I should not have been there," Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said in a prerecorded video commencement address to the National Defense University due to take place on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:56 IST
Top U.S. general regrets joining Trump church walk during protests

The top U.S. military officer on Thursday said he made a mistake by joining President Donald Trump as he walked to a church for a photo opportunity after authorities dispersed protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets near the White House.

"I should not have been there," Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said in a prerecorded video commencement address to the National Defense University due to take place on Thursday. "My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics." Milley and Defense Secretary Mark Esper walked with the Republican president during his surprise trip to the historic Saint John’s Church on June 1, during which he held up a Bible for photographers.

Law enforcement used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse mostly peaceful protesters before Trump crossed the street to the church, drawing condemnation from Democrats and some Republicans. "As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it," Milley said. His comments were first reported by the New York Times.

Protests spread nationwide in response to the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, 2020, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. ...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Seahawks brace for reduced crowds at home

The Seattle Seahawks are making contingency plans for home games to be played at less than full capacity, according to a report from the Tacoma News Tribune. Per the report, the Seahawks are exploring plans for CenturyLink Field to allow ju...

Rising forex reserves a morale booster, should be used wisely: Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday called for the countrys forex reserves to be used wisely to get back on the growth path, reminding that 30 years ago India had almost run out of foreign exchange. In a tweet commenting on...

Delhi sees highest spike of 1,877 new COVID-19 cases, 65 die in last 24 hours

Delhi witnessed its highest single-day spike of 1,877 coronavirus cases on Thursday and 65 succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 34,687, a Delhi government heal...

NHL, NHLPA agree to open training camps July 10

The National Hockey League and NHL Players Association agreed to open training camps on July 10 for the 24 teams participating in this summers restart. Camps will only open if medical and safety conditions allow, according to Thursdays anno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020