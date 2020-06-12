Left Menu
Development News Edition

China hits back at U.S. telecom supply chain order at WTO

China accused the United States on Thursday of undermining the global tech industry's supply chains with a renewed executive order barring U.S. companies from using telecoms equipment made by firms deemed to pose a national security risk. Jiankai Jin, a diplomat at China's mission to the World Trade Organization, denounced the U.S. move during closed door multilateral talks at the body's headquarters in Geneva.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 00:45 IST
China hits back at U.S. telecom supply chain order at WTO

China accused the United States on Thursday of undermining the global tech industry's supply chains with a renewed executive order barring U.S. companies from using telecoms equipment made by firms deemed to pose a national security risk.

Jiankai Jin, a diplomat at China's mission to the World Trade Organization, denounced the U.S. move during closed door multilateral talks at the body's headquarters in Geneva. "We would also like to know how the U.S. will ensure measures taken under this Executive Order will not abuse the WTO

national security exception and be consistent with WTO rules," Jin said, according to a transcript reviewed by Reuters. He did not indicate whether China would launch a formal dispute.

The U.S. delegation said Thursday's meeting of the WTO's Goods Council was not the appropriate forum to discuss national security issues, a Geneva-based trade official said. Last month, President Donald Trump extended for another year an executive order signed in May 2019 declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecoms equipment made by firms posing a national security risk.

U.S. lawmakers said Trump’s order was aimed squarely at Chinese companies Huawai and ZTE Corp. Washington is also trying to convince allies to exclude Huawei from phone networks on grounds its equipment could be used by China for spying, which Huawei, the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker, has repeatedly denied.

Jin said: "The global ICT industry, including U.S. companies, is worried about the vague and broad wording of the above Executive Order and implementation rules." "Unfortunately, at the time of crisis, the U.S. continued to restrict legitimate competition and interfere with the global ICT industry, which would undermine the stability of the global supply chain and cause huge losses to related ICT companies in many countries," Jin added.

The United States last month moved to block shipments of semiconductors to Huawei from global chipmakers.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Statistics Canada to start collecting race-based jobs data from July

Statistics Canada will start including details about peoples race in its monthly employment data in a bid to reflect more accurately the harm done by the coronavirus outbreak, the agency said on Thursday. The additional information will fir...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble, safe-haven assets rally on downbeat Fed outlook

Global equity markets fell sharply on Thursday in their worst sell-off since markets crashed in March, while safe-haven assets rose after the Federal Reserves sobering outlook cast doubt on hopes for a V-shaped recovery from the coronavirus...

2 Vande Bharat flights evacuate 362 Indians from Abu Dhabi

Two special flights under Vande Bharat Mission brought back 362 stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi to Trivandrum and Mumbai on Thursday. 2 special flights from Abu Dhabi to Trivandrum Mumbai carried 362 passengers today under the VandeBharatM...

Google's new rules clamp down on discriminatory housing, job ads

Alphabet Incs Google said on Thursday it was tackling unlawful discrimination by barring housing, employment and credit ads from being targeted to its users based on their postal code, gender, age, parental status or marital status. The new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020