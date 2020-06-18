Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur HC directs Speaker not to pronounce order on 7 Cong defectors till Friday

The Manipur High Court on Thursday directed Speaker of the Legislative Assembly not to pronounce any order on the pending disqualification cases of seven defector Congress MLAs, who had crossed over to the BJP earlier, till Friday.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:41 IST
Manipur HC directs Speaker not to pronounce order on 7 Cong defectors till Friday

The Manipur High Court on Thursday directed Speaker of the Legislative Assembly not to pronounce any order on the pending disqualification cases of seven defector Congress MLAs, who had crossed over to the BJP earlier, till Friday. The HC order said, "it is clear that the order/judgement reserved today by the Hon'ble Speaker, shall not be pronounced by him till tomorrow".

The Speaker's Tribunal heard the matter related to the seven Congress defectors during the day, but as per the High Court's direction no order can be pronounced till Friday. The High Court further said, "copies of this order shall be sent to the counsels appearing for the parties and also to the Secretary, Manipur Legislative Assembly through WhatsApp/e- mail.

"Mr. Kh. Tarunkumar learned counsel appearing for the Speaker and the Secretary, Manipur Legislative Assembly is requested to inform the Secretary, Manipur Legislative Assembly for compliance of the order," the court said. It may be noted that election for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Manipur is scheduled to be held on June 19 at the premises of Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The Manipur HC through an earlier order has restricted the seven defecting Congress MLAs from entering into the state assembly till the pronouncement of the order by the Speaker. The BJP and the Congress have put up candidates for the only seat of the upper house of Parliament from Manipur.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Future Group in advance talks with RIL to sell stake in Future Retail, other units: Sources

The Future Group is in advance talks with Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries to sell stakes in Future Retail and some other units, according to industry sources. The Kishore Biyani-led group, which already has a partnership with e-commerce ...

Taiwan to set up office to help people fleeing Hong Kong

Taiwan said on Thursday it will set up a dedicated office to help those thinking of fleeing Chinese-ruled Hong Kong as Beijing tightens its grip on the former British colony. Months of anti-government, pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong wo...

Kenya's president says talks on trade deal with U.S. delayed

Kenya has delayed talks on a trade deal with the United States until a pan-African trade bloc comes into force, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday, likely holding up what would be Washingtons first such pact in sub-Saharan Africa.U.S...

Fauci: Bubble plan only way forward for football in '20

Without a bubble environment to control the spread of the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci doubts football can take place in 2020. The NBA, MLS and WNBA are moving ahead with plans to resume seasons delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic by setting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020