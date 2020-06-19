Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed's Powell says economy's path ahead likely to be challenging

Earlier on Friday, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren also cautioned that the continued spread of the virus could hamper the U.S. economic rebound, and that more fiscal and monetary support will likely be needed. Powell and numerous other U.S. central bank officials have already called on Congress to provide more government aid.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:30 IST
Fed's Powell says economy's path ahead likely to be challenging

The U.S. economic recovery from the novel coronavirus epidemic is set to be challenging and there will be no quick fix, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in comments that reinforced his recent cautionary stance.

"We will make our way back from this, but it will take time and work ... The path ahead is likely to be challenging," Powell said in introductory remarks for a discussion by video conference with local leaders in Youngstown, Ohio, on building a resilient workforce. "Lives and livelihoods have been lost, and uncertainty looms large," he said.

Earlier this week, in two separate appearances before lawmakers in the U.S. Congress, Powell made plain that the United States faces a long overall recovery despite recent encouraging economic data on job gains and consumer spending. A full recovery, he has said, hinges on the country bringing the epidemic, which has killed more than 118,000 Americans, fully under control.

California, North Carolina and a string of U.S. cities mandated or urged mandatory use of masks on Thursday to get a grip on spiraling coronavirus cases as at least six states set daily records. Earlier on Friday, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren also cautioned that the continued spread of the virus could hamper the U.S. economic rebound, and that more fiscal and monetary support will likely be needed.

Powell and numerous other U.S. central bank officials have already called on Congress to provide more government aid. Congress has allocated nearly $3 trillion for coronavirus-related economic aid and the Fed has pumped trillions of dollars of credit into the economy to cushion it from the fallout from the epidemic.

But some Republicans have been resistant to doing more quickly, especially given recent positive economic data.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Australia offers Alcott support; 'Big Three' rivalry threat promotion for sport and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Australia offers Alcott support, plan full program for MelbourneTennis Australia have offered their support to Dylan Alcott over his disappointment at the wheelchair events being cut fro...

BJP fielded second candidate with sole intention to defeat Cong's Dalit nominee: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged that the BJP fielded a second candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections only because it wanted to defeat the Congress Dalit candidate Neeraj Dangi. The BJP knew that they did not have the...

LG's decision on home isolation will discourage many people from getting tested and spread coronavirus further: Delhi govt.

LGs decision on home isolation will discourage many people from getting tested and spread coronavirus further Delhi govt....

FOCUS-Brands tout Black heritage as some shoppers question authenticity

LOreal SA , Unilever and other multinationals that acquired personal-care brands founded by Black people are moving to reassure their core customers, some of whom have pledged in the wake of racial-justice protests to direct their spending ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020