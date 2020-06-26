COVID-19: Maha steps on ambulances effective, says Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Maharashtra government has introduced effective measures for patients in need of ambulances and disposed of a petition filed by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya which had raised concern about shortage of ambulances amid the COVID-19 outbreak. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik noted that, as per the steps taken by the government, information about ambulance services, contact numbers of the same and the department where a complaint could be lodged in case of refusal to ply by a private ambulance was available online.

"At the click of the mouse, a patient would get to know the registration number of private ambulance services available in the vicinity, the particulars of its owners, the rates at which the ambulances could be hired, as well as the department to which a complaint can be addressed should there be a refusal to provide services of an ambulance by its owner to any patient," the court said. The court also took note of the submission made by BMC counsel Anil Sakhare that in Mumbai, of 780 private ambulances, nearly 700 were in operation and the situation was well under control.

The court disposed of Somaiya's petition and said if any person has any grievance or complaint against any particular private ambulance service provider, it can be raised before the appropriate forum..