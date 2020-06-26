Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Maha steps on ambulances effective, says Bombay HC

The court also took note of the submission made by BMC counsel Anil Sakhare that in Mumbai, of 780 private ambulances, nearly 700 were in operation and the situation was well under control. The court disposed of Somaiya's petition and said if any person has any grievance or complaint against any particular private ambulance service provider, it can be raised before the appropriate forum..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:23 IST
COVID-19: Maha steps on ambulances effective, says Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Maharashtra government has introduced effective measures for patients in need of ambulances and disposed of a petition filed by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya which had raised concern about shortage of ambulances amid the COVID-19 outbreak. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik noted that, as per the steps taken by the government, information about ambulance services, contact numbers of the same and the department where a complaint could be lodged in case of refusal to ply by a private ambulance was available online.

"At the click of the mouse, a patient would get to know the registration number of private ambulance services available in the vicinity, the particulars of its owners, the rates at which the ambulances could be hired, as well as the department to which a complaint can be addressed should there be a refusal to provide services of an ambulance by its owner to any patient," the court said. The court also took note of the submission made by BMC counsel Anil Sakhare that in Mumbai, of 780 private ambulances, nearly 700 were in operation and the situation was well under control.

The court disposed of Somaiya's petition and said if any person has any grievance or complaint against any particular private ambulance service provider, it can be raised before the appropriate forum..

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

It is entirely China's responsibility to take a careful view of bilateral ties; decide which direction to move forward: Indian envoy Misri.

It is entirely Chinas responsibility to take a careful view of bilateral ties decide which direction to move forward Indian envoy Misri....

Climate activists disrupt reopening of Paris' Orly Airport

Twenty-nine environmental activists were arrested Friday after breaking onto a runway of Paris Orly Airport to protest plane emissions just hours after the airport reopened for the first time since the virus pandemic grounded most air trav...

Mizoram CM asks officials to provide relief to earthquake-hit families

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said relief materials will be provided to the families affected by earthquakes in three districts of the Northeastern state. A series of tremors of varied intensity jolted Mizoram between June 18...

Militant behind attack on CRPF party in south Kashmir identified, belongs to JKIS: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said it has identified the militant behind the attack on a security forces party in Anantnag district, in which a CRPF jawan and a minor boy were killed. The militant been identified as Zahid Daas and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020