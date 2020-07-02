Left Menu
No funds from Centre, Maharashtra will have to take loan to pay salaries of govt employees: Vijay Wadettiwar

Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday said the state has not received any funds from the Centre and now the situation is such that the state government will have to take a loan to pay next month salaries of government employees.

02-07-2020
Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar speaking in a press conference in Pune on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday said the state has not received any funds from the Centre and now the situation is such that the state government will have to take a loan to pay next month salaries of government employees. "Situation of the state is such that we will have to take a loan to pay the next month salaries of government employees. Except for 3-4 departments, expenses have been cut in other departments," Wadettiwar said in a press conference here.

He said that the state government has not received any funds from the Central government. "We have not received any funds from the Centre. If some leader says that we have received funds from the Centre, then they are betraying the state. However, there is no cash crunch for handling COVID-19 situation in the state," Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister said.

He further clarified that the Saarthi scheme for students' fellowship will continue and added that Rs 50 crore budget has been allocated for the scheme this year. "Some people are misunderstanding that the Saarthi scheme is closing and they will not get fellowship but that will not happen. Some people are doing politics on it. Fellowship of students under the Saarthi scheme will continue," he said.

Speaking about the coronavirus situation in the state, Wadettiwar said that there are around 400 containment zones in the Pune district, while Mumbai has more than 700 containment zones. (ANI)

