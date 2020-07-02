Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kong activists discuss 'parliament-in-exile' after China crackdown

Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997, was convulsed by months of often violent pro-democracy, anti-China protests last year against Chinese interference in its promised freedoms, the biggest political crisis for Beijing since the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989. Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas and arrested more than 300 people on Wednesday as protesters took to the streets again in defiance of new, sweeping security legislation introduced by China to snuff out dissent.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:12 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kong activists discuss 'parliament-in-exile' after China crackdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@tictoc)

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are discussing a plan to create an unofficial parliament-in-exile to keep the flame of democracy alive and send a message to China that freedom cannot be crushed, campaigner Simon Cheng told Reuters. Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997, was convulsed by months of often violent pro-democracy, anti-China protests last year against Chinese interference in its promised freedoms, the biggest political crisis for Beijing since the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.

Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas and arrested more than 300 people on Wednesday as protesters took to the streets again in defiance of new, sweeping security legislation introduced by China to snuff out dissent. The law pushes China's freest city and one of the world's most glittering financial hubs on to a more authoritarian path. China, which denies interfering in Hong Kong, has warned foreign powers not to meddle in its affairs.

Cheng, a Hong Kong citizen, worked for the British consulate in the territory for almost two years until he fled after he said he was beaten and tortured by China's secret police. Cheng, who has since been granted asylum by Britain, describes himself as pro-democracy campaigner. "A shadow parliament can send a very clear signal to Beijing and the Hong Kong authorities that democracy need not be at the mercy of Beijing," he told Reuters in London. "We want to set up non-official civic groups that surely reflect the views of the Hong Kong people."

He said that while the idea was still at an early stage, such a parliament-in-exile would support the people of Hong Kong and the pro-democracy movement there. He declined to say where the parliament might sit. "We are developing an alternative way to fight for democracy," Cheng said. "We need to be clever to deal with the expanding totalitarianism: they are showing more powerful muscle to suppress so we need to be more subtle and agile."

He said more and more people were "losing hope that it is effective to go out on to the streets or run for election" to Hong Kong's Legislative Council, or mini-parliament. "We should stand with the Hong Kong people and support those staying in Hong Kong," he said.

'VERY GOOD SIGNAL' Asked about HSBC's support for the sweeping national security law, Cheng said the British government should speak to senior British capitalists to make them understand the importance of democracy.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered millions of Hong Kong residents the path to British citizenship following China's imposition of the law, hundreds of thousands of people would come to the United Kingdom, Cheng said. "The UK has given a very good signal," Cheng said. "At least hundreds of thousands of people will come."

Almost 3 million Hong Kong residents are eligible for the so called British National (Overseas) passport. There were 349,881 holders of the passports as of February, Britain said. "One day we will be back in Hong Kong," Cheng said.

Hong Kong returned to China 23 years ago with the guarantee of freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including its independent legal system and rights to gather and protest, under a "one country, two systems" formula. Huge protests calling for democracy, especially on the anniversaries of the June 4, 1989, Tiananmen crackdown, were common and brought major streets to a standstill for 79 days in the Umbrella movement of 2014.

The national security law punishes crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, will see mainland security agencies in Hong Kong for the first time and allows extradition to the mainland for trial.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Probe into death of Korean triathlete who claimed abuse

Triathlons governing body has joined an investigation into the death of a South Korean competitor who was reportedly subjected to years of physical and mental abuse. World Triathlon is deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the death of ....

Delhi BJP sets age limit for block, district presidents

In a bid to groom young leaders, the Delhi BJP has set an age limit for block and district presidents to be appointed in the partys reorganisation in the coming days. In a meeting of the core group of the Delhi BJP a few days ago, it was de...

Amit Shah emphasises on need to focus on more Covid-19 testing in NCR region

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah held a meeting with Chief Ministers of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for a unified strategy for COVID19 in the National Capital RegionNCR today.He emphasised on the need to focus on more testing of thos...

High court won't hear abortion clinic 'buffer zone' cases

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned away pleas from anti-abortion activists to make it easier for them to protest outside clinics, declining to wade back into the abortion debate just days after striking down a Louisiana law regulating abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020